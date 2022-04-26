First Trust Advisors LP Has $121.68 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,208,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of CSX worth $121,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,123,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,798 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

CSX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 932,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,857,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

