First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 1,727.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Confluent worth $130,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $60,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. 64,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,719. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

