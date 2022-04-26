First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 215,913 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $385,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,675,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $549.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

