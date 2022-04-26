First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,242 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $137,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,273. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.53 and its 200-day moving average is $276.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

