First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,623 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $115,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $18.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.56. 749,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.34 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.