Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 46,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 388,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

FISV stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

