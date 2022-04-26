FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.47 and last traded at $56.20. 46,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 107,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

