Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 1,999,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

