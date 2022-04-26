Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.750 EPS.

FELE traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. 2,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

