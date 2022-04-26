Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have commented on FUPBY. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,788. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

