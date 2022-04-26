Gatechain Token Hits Market Capitalization of $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00032568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00101494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

