GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEAGY. Barclays reduced their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.31) to €42.00 ($45.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEAGY stock remained flat at $$40.59 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.