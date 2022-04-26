General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.70. General Motors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.500-$7.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.76.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 20,242,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,791,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

