Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.57. Geron shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 3,111 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $501.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Geron by 36.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Geron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Geron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.