Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.55

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 50399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

