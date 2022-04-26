GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,421,148 shares.The stock last traded at $31.36 and had previously closed at $30.93.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.39.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

