Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

GBNXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF remained flat at $$18.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

