Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Increased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.05. 1,267,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,844. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $219.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

