GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,039 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of GoDaddy worth $146,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 65.6% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $34,141,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,556. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

