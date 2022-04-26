Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 21,177 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $97,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,163,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,043,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $481.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

