Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 115,292 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $232,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

