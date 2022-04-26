Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $112.40 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,869 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $112,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after acquiring an additional 155,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 82,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 260,134 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

