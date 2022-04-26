Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,643,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,051 shares during the period. Livent comprises approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Livent were worth $137,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Livent stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 1,760,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,352. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,033.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.