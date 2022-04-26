Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,344 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $288,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $269.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.