Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.65% of Albemarle worth $177,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.76. 1,011,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.74. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 175.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

