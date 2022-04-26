Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,205,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.