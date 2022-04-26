Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HTLF stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 45.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $259,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 64.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

