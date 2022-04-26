Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.82-3.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.86. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.820-$3.980 EPS.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 199,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.