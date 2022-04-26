Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 613,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,263,000 after buying an additional 180,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. 9,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,042. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.