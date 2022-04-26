Hoo Token (HOO) Market Capitalization Hits $109.64 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $109.64 million and $8.55 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.91 or 0.07354430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.