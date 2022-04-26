HOPR Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $29.28 million and approximately $967,431.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.95 or 0.07371009 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00047846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.