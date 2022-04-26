Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.36 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $2.36 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $38,235.94 or 0.99733567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.26 or 0.07387579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

