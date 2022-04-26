HYCON Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. HYCON has a total market cap of $482,153.22 and $40,912.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

