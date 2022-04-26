I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 747,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 405,497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,943,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after purchasing an additional 572,142 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

