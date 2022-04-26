ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL stock traded down $15.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.06. 2,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $381.41 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.42.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.