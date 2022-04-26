ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $16.40 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,273. The company has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.23 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,568 shares of company stock worth $34,511,204. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

