ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 287,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,857,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

