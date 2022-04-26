ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,807 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $8.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.00. 14,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,304. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

