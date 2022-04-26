ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 300,569 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,000. Freshworks accounts for approximately 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned 0.11% of Freshworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 32,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

