IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.500-$7.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.15.

IDEX stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 410,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,689. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in IDEX by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

