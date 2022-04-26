Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.93, but opened at $73.25. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 920 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

