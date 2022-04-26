Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $63.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. 2,310,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.