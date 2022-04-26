Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INE. TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TSE INE traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 400,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.86. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.72. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

