Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $11.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.29. 300,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $203,619,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

