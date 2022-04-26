Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,650. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.75.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.