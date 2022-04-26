Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $28.00. 1,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Interfor alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.