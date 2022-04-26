Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:ITP traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.76. 287,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.38. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$22.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.