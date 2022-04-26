Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IVZ traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 129,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,368. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

