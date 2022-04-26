Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Position Boosted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period.

Shares of RYH traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.42. 11,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $278.20 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.26.

