ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.28. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.